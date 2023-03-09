Substitute teacher in Franklin County charged with alleged sex crimes in January

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former substitute teacher was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with alleged sex crimes at a Franklin County middle school.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office charged Patrick Otis Perry, 57, with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Officials said allegations of the incidents were made while Perry was working as a substitute teacher at Bunn Middle School. The alleged incidents happened between Jan. 17-18. Perry has not worked in Franklin County Schools since Jan. 18.

Perry, who lives in Wake County, is being held on a $120,000 secured bond. The Wake Forest Police Department assisted with his arrest.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Patrick Fuqua at (919) 340-4302.