Free flu shots Saturday in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Paramedics and EMTs who are dedicated to saving lives are now working to prevent the flu.

Cary Area EMS is holding its annual free flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. - noon Saturday.

This year, it will be a drive-through clinic at the Cary Area EMS Main Station at 107 Medcon Court, just north of the intersection of Maynard Road and Kildaire Farm Road.

Signs and employees will be directing the flow of traffic into the ambulance bay where people will stay in their cars while getting the flu shot.

In addition to the free flu shots, Cary Area EMS is collecting canned goods for Dorcas Ministries.
