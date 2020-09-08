Traffic

Driver crashes into Smithfield church; woman and 2 kids hospitalized

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed their car into the front of a church building in Smithfield overnight.

Freedom Baptist Church had significant damage from the accident on Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield. A woman and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Church pastor Mike Walls and wife Wanda Walls said this marks the third time the church has been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle damaged the vestibule, two bathrooms and a nursery. Nevertheless, Walls told ABC11 they will continue to have service.

Video from the scene showed a white sedan being towed.

"It's happened before, but we were hoping it would never happen again," Wanda said.

"It could've been worse, that could've caught on fire and that would've been a lot more extensive, but we think the Lord for the opportunity to be here," Mike said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsmithfieldtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones remember Cary father shot, killed while on walk
Local vets react to report claiming Trump called fallen soldiers 'losers'
2 tropical storms churning in Atlantic Ocean
President Trump plans NC campaign visit
Harnett County florist donates flowers to nursing homes during pandemic
2 hurt in I-95 crash involving tractor-trailers
Vandals damage car of Black Lives Matter advocate
Show More
How face masks, remote learning can affect eye health
Home a lot more during COVID-19? Make sure your house is safe
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
NC Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News