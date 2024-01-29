Woman clings to speeding car's hood after French bulldog stolen in Southern California, video shows

LOS ANGELES -- Terrifying video captured the moments a woman clung to the hood of a speeding car in Southern California after her French bulldog was stolen.

"I thought I was going to die. I just was like 'this is it"," said Ali Zacharias.

She and her dog Onyx were having lunch together at a Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 18 when it all happened.

A woman first called to the dog, then grabbed the leash and walked away. Zacharias followed her but the woman hopped into a car with three others inside and locked the doors.

Zacharias didn't hesitate.

"I didn't want the car to drive away, so I ran and stood in front of it. They drove into me and I fell on top of the hood, and just started to grab on... Before I knew it, they were like backing up and taking off," she recalled.

The thieves kept going for several blocks before swerving, sending Zacharias to the ground.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model white Kia Forte four-door sedan with a missing hubcap.

Onyx is a black merle French bulldog with a spotted coat and two different colored eyes. Zaharias is just hoping to get her beloved dog back.

"I just feel lost and lonely without him. He's my buddy, he's my wing man. He goes to work with me, we do everything and he was just suddenly gone."

Zacharias is offering a reward for her dog's safe return. Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles Police Department at (877) 275-5273.