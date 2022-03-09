Travel

RDU announces 8 new non-stop flights from Frontier Airlines, lands new low-cost airline Avelo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport added a new airline and eight new nonstop destinations on an already existing airline.

Frontier Airlines announced a major service expansion Wednesday morning. The low-cost airline will now fly nonstop to eight more cities: Islip, Providence, Syracuse, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cincinnati, Newburg and New Orleans.

"We are thrilled to announce this major expansion of service at Raleigh-Durham International Airport," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president commercial, Frontier Airlines said. "With the addition of these new routes we will offer nonstop service to 23 destinations from Raleigh-Durham and become RDU's largest carrier based on destinations served."

Frontier Airlines is running a special offering certain flights to those new destinations as low as $39. To land the deal, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. March 15.


Frontier Airlines' announcement comes a day after RDU announced a brand new airline would start flying out of the airport in the spring.

Avelo will offer nonstop flights to New Haven, Connecticut, starting May 26. The route will initially fly 5 days a week and expand to 6 days a week in mid-June.
