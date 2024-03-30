Durham's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is back in person for the first time in five years

More than 60 films are expected to be screened at multiple locations in the Bull City.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is returning to Durham for in-person screenings for the first time in five years.

The festival was held virtually from 2020 to 2022 because of the pandemic. It was then put on hold last year.

More than 60 films are expected to be screened at the Carolina Theater, the Durham Convention Center, the American Tobacco Campus and Durham Central Park.

The festival runs April 4 through 7.

Tickets are now on sale.

