accuweather

March's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

March's full moon has several other nicknames, including the wind strong moon, the sugar moon, the eagle moon and the goose moon.
EMBED <>More Videos

Catch March's full worm moon the night of St. Patrick's Day

The night sky is closing out the last week of winter -- and St. Patrick's Day -- with a full moon!

March's full worm moon rises on the night of March 17-18, according to AccuWeather.

It gets its odd nickname because earthworms begin to resurface as milder spring air arrives in areas that endured a long, cold winter.

March's full moon has several other nicknames, including the wind strong moon, the sugar moon, the eagle moon and the goose moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It follows Feburary's snow moon, and the pink moon comes next in April.

MORE: First day of spring is Sunday
EMBED More News Videos

Astronomical spring begins at 11:33 a.m. ET on March 20, 2022, in the Northern Hemisphere, according to AccuWeather.



Click here to check the forecast in your area for the latest moon-viewing conditions.

2022 full moon schedule, according to NASA


  • Pink Moon: Saturday, April 16
  • Flower Moon: Monday, May 16 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Strawberry Moon: Tuesday, June 14
  • Buck Moon: Wednesday, July 13
  • Sturgeon Moon: Thursday, Aug. 11
  • Harvest Moon: Saturday, Sept. 10
  • Hunter's Moon: Sunday, Oct. 9
  • Beaver Moon: Tuesday, Nov. 8 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Cold Moon: Wednesday, Dec. 7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
First day of spring is Sunday: Dates to make on your calendar
How to see the full snow moon in the sky tonight
Catch first full moon of 2022 Monday night
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper says worst of COVID 'is behind us'
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Lightning strikes Rolesville home causing early morning fire
Police search for attempted murder suspect in Knightdale
Nearly 400 gallons of gas stolen from High Point gas station
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours
Wake County to scale down COVID-19 testing and vaccine programs
Show More
Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems
'How do we solve this?' Equity expert talks business diversity at Duke
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
More TOP STORIES News