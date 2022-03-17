March's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

March's full worm moon rises on the night of March 17-18, according to AccuWeather.
It gets its odd nickname because earthworms begin to resurface as milder spring air arrives in areas that endured a long, cold winter.
March's full moon has several other nicknames, including the wind strong moon, the sugar moon, the eagle moon and the goose moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
It follows Feburary's snow moon, and the pink moon comes next in April.
2022 full moon schedule, according to NASA
- Pink Moon: Saturday, April 16
- Flower Moon: Monday, May 16 (total lunar eclipse)
- Strawberry Moon: Tuesday, June 14
- Buck Moon: Wednesday, July 13
- Sturgeon Moon: Thursday, Aug. 11
- Harvest Moon: Saturday, Sept. 10
- Hunter's Moon: Sunday, Oct. 9
- Beaver Moon: Tuesday, Nov. 8 (total lunar eclipse)
- Cold Moon: Wednesday, Dec. 7