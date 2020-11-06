Home & Garden

Walker Edison recalls dressers for tipping hazard

Company offering full refunds or replacements for recalled dressers
Furniture maker Walker Edison has recalled thousands of dressers that could tip over and trap kids, causing injuries or even death.

Approximately 24,000 of the Spencer 3 & 4 drawer, wood models sold online by Best Buy, Target, Pier 1 and Amazon are impacted by the recall.

They were sold from 2018 through last March for about $200-$300.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, "The recalled drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard."

So far, there have not been any reports of injuries.

Walker Edison is offering full refunds or replacement.

For more information on the recall, visit cpsc.gov and for information on getting a refund, visit Walker Edison's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfurniturerecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Latest updates: Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
Increased military activity near Fort Bragg explained
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
Baby Nancy, sidewalk chalk, Jenga enter Toy Hall of Fame
Disturbing images, messages appear in Apex neighborhood
Big Weather's big recipe: World's best bran muffins
Show More
Wake County parents ready for students to return to classrooms
Critics keep close eye as Raleigh's new affordable-housing bond
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
What to know about poll watchers as election results are counted
Fayetteville widower provides woodworking as therapy for other veterans
More TOP STORIES News