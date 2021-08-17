What to know about delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10944879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC said COVID-19 hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day, and experts are growing concerned for unvaccinated children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the COVID-19 delta variant as one of its "variants of concern" (VOCs) on June 15. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less susceptible to available treatments or harder to detect.The current VOCs all have mutations in the virus's spike protein, which acts as a key to break into cells to infect them. And that's a potential concern because the spike protein from the original version of the virus is what scientists used to design all three authorized vaccines. It's also what monoclonal antibody treatments latch on to so the virus can't get into your cells, effectively "neutralizing" the threat. So far none of these mutations have changed the virus enough to undercut the vaccines.The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means the virus is mutating quickly. That's why many new variants are being discovered in places with the highest infection rates and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, like the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil."Viruses mutate; they change their form all the time," said ABC News medical contributor, Dr. Simone Wildes, a board-certified infectious disease physician and public health expert at South Shore Health in Weymouth, Massachusetts."We're not just dealing with one virus, we're dealing with a lot of viruses. Because there's been uncontrolled replication around the world for the last year and a half, we've created variants beyond variants," said Dr. Todd Ellerin, ABC News medical contributor and Director of Infectious Diseases at South Shore Health.Thousands of variants exist around the world, but most of them do not change the way the virus acts. Experts are constantly working to figure out which variants we should focus on and how they change how we combat COVID-19. Right now, there are only a handful of concerning COVID-19 variants.The alpha variant was first identified in the U.K. and thought to have emerged in September 2020. It spread in Europe before arriving in the U.S. in December 2020 and was the dominant viral strain in American until early June this year.Compared to the original Wuhan strain, the alpha variant is about 50% more contagious and led to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the U.K. However, the alpha variant is susceptible to available vaccines, according to the CDC. Treatments called monoclonal antibodies, which are designed specifically to combat the virus, also still work against the alpha variant.The beta variant was first identified in South Africa in October 2020 before arriving in the U.S. in January 2021. Like the alpha variant, it is about 50% more transmissible than the original strain. It is also better at evading neutralizing antibodies, meaning our defense systems-- natural immunity after infection, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies-- have a hard time stopping the virus from breaking into cells. This makes the beta variant more difficult to treat and more likely to cause reinfection or breakthrough infection compared to the original strain. Early studies from South Africa and countries in the European Union report that it might potentially lead to more hospitalizations and death in people under 60.While beta made up a minority of infections in early 2021, currently, there are now few, if any, documented cases of the beta variant in the U.S.The gamma variant was identified in Japan in four travelers arriving from Brazil in November 2020, and was found in the U.S. in January 2021. Despite the current spread in Brazil, it only accounts for 1% of infections in the U.S.Like the beta variant, mutations in the gamma variant's spike protein make it better at escaping neutralizing antibodies, so people who previously had COVID-19 or are vaccinated may still experience reinfection or breakthrough infection. Studies from the E.U. suggest the gamma variant may cause more hospitalizations and deaths compared to the original strain.The delta variant was identified in India in October 2020. It gained dominance quickly after it was first reported in the U.S. in April 2021. In fact, delta has now spread so much that it has splintered into several sub variants, referred to as "delta plus." Delta plus variants have a mutation in the spike protein found in both the beta and gamma variants that may help to evade neutralizing antibodies. While around 13% of infections in the U.S. are from delta plus variants (AY.1, AY.2, and AY.3), it behaves similarly to the delta variant. Collectively, all the delta lineages make up 80-95% of sequenced infections in the country.Like other VOCs, delta has multiple mutations in its spike protein. What makes delta unique is that it is much more efficient at latching onto your cells and is much more contagious."The delta variant is clearly the most contagious variant we've dealt with," Ellerin said. "You ultimately have survival of the fittest ... the more 'fit' viruses, those with a replication advantage, ultimately win out. Currently, that's what we're facing with delta."According to the CDC, delta is about twice as infectious as the original strain and estimated to be 60% more infectious than alpha. People infected with the delta variant have been reported to have viral loads 1,000 times higher than other variants. This contributed to the CDC changing its guidance on masks for vaccinated people."Masks decrease the likelihood of acquiring COVID-19 and act as source control," Ellerin said. "Which means if you have it, you are less likely to spread it."Studies are still looking at how well vaccines and monoclonal antibodies can neutralize the threat of delta."The vaccines are really very effective," Wildes said. "For those who are on the fence, I think this has really helped me and a lot of people around me to remind them that if you get COVID and you've been vaccinated, you're clearly not as sick as the people I'm seeing in the ICU each day that have not been vaccinated."