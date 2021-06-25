Speed and alcohol blamed in fatal head-on crash on Jones Sausage Road outside of Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead after a head-on crash near the Amazon facility outside of Garner.

The crash happened Thursday just after 7:30 p.m. on Jones Sausage Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Ford C-Max was traveling westbound on Jones Sausage Road when it crossed the center line.

The car then collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Lauren Stewart of Apex, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was the only person in that car.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 53-year-old Calvin Stewart of Garner was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the two drivers were not related.

There were four other people in the Suburban, the highway patrol said: two adults, a teenager and an infant. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol said the preliminary investigation revealed that speed and alcohol were factors on the part of Lauren Stewart. The investigation is still ongoing.
