Garner High School teacher dies 'unexpectedly'

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County school is reeling after the unexpected death of an educator.

Matt Price, the principal of Garner Magnet High School let students and families know on Tuesday that a teacher died the previous night.

"It is with great sadness that I write this note to let you know that one of our CTE Teachers, Jake Stevens, died last night unexpectedly," Price wrote. "Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and his friends and coworkers. Please keep them and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your hearts and prayers. We want to honor Mr. Stevens' family and be respectful of their needs of privacy at this time."

Stevens taught career and technical education classes.

Resources are being made available to students and teachers who need someone to talk to.