Wake County man wins lottery after promising his wife he would

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man's optimistic prediction actually came true when he won a lottery jackpot."I always told her I was going to win the Cash 5," William Lassiter said.Amazingly, on Sept. 12, that's exactly what happened. Lassiter matched all five of his Cash 5 numbers winning the $139,042 jackpot and taking home $98,373 after taxes."When I saw the numbers that were drawn, I told (my wife), 'Those look like the numbers that I had!'" Lassiter said. "And she said, 'What?' So, I got my tickets and sure enough, they were an exact match. She said, 'Wow! You always said you were going to win.'"Lassiter spent just $1 and got random numbers from Webb's Mini Mart on Poole Drive in Garner.Two days later he was at lottery headquarters in Raleigh claiming his prize!Lassiter said he plans to put most of his winnings into savings, but he may use a portion of it to do some remodeling around his house.