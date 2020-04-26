Man arrested in Garner apartment complex stabbing

GARNER, NC (WTVD) -- A man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after a woman was stabbed and an infant was hurt at a Garner apartment complex on Friday morning.

Authorities said Rhodrick Walden, 49, is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Friday, Garner police said the woman was stabbed and the infant was injured. Both were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

ABC11 cameras captured police investigating with crime scene tape up around a block of units at The Legacy @ 2000 apartments across from Garner High School.

