GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Garner Sunday night.
Police say 59-year-old Peggy Sylvania Yarborough shot 32-year-old Douglas Delquan during a domestic dispute.
According to police, Yarborough and Delquan were dating and lived together at the home where the shooting happened on Annotto Bay Lane.
Police say Yarborough called police around 9:15 p.m. to report the shooting.
Police had already responded to a call at the home earlier in the day but officials said the officers left because no crime had been committed.
Garner woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend
