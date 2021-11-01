Garner woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Garner Sunday night.Police say 59-year-old Peggy Sylvania Yarborough shot 32-year-old Douglas Delquan during a domestic dispute.According to police, Yarborough and Delquan were dating and lived together at the home where the shooting happened on Annotto Bay Lane.Police say Yarborough called police around 9:15 p.m. to report the shooting.Police had already responded to a call at the home earlier in the day but officials said the officers left because no crime had been committed.