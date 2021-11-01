Garner woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

Garner woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend in Garner Sunday night.

Police say 59-year-old Peggy Sylvania Yarborough shot 32-year-old Douglas Delquan during a domestic dispute.

According to police, Yarborough and Delquan were dating and lived together at the home where the shooting happened on Annotto Bay Lane.

Police say Yarborough called police around 9:15 p.m. to report the shooting.

Police had already responded to a call at the home earlier in the day but officials said the officers left because no crime had been committed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garnermurderfatal shootingshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News