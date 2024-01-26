Man killed defending his mom in parking spot dispute in Garner, family says

The family of a Garner man says he was defending his mom when he was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot.

The family of a Garner man says he was defending his mom when he was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot.

The family of a Garner man says he was defending his mom when he was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot.

The family of a Garner man says he was defending his mom when he was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a Garner man who was shot and killed Monday in the parking lot of Walmart talked to ABC11 about his death.

The family of Colton Valdez said he got into an argument with someone who was yelling at his mother over a parking spot. During the argument, the family said the other man pulled a gun and shot Valdez who died from his injuries.

Garner police confirm the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on Fayetteville Road. They also said the man was taken into custody for questioning the night of the shooting and was later released due to the lack of clear security camera footage of the incident.

"Garner cops say the reason they're gonna be able to say self-defense is faulty camerawork, the cameras at the front door here they say were so foggy they couldn't make anything out - but they had clips of different parts of the parking lot to where things could be seen," said Colton's mother Kathy Valdez.

Download the ABC11 App for Breaking News, Weather and other Community News

Police said they are still investigating the incident.

ABC11 Neighborhood Crime and Safety Tracker

RAW VIDEO from Chopper11 - January 23