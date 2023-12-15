Garner tornado cleanup: How to protect your home and money from bad contractors

Homeowners in Garner are trying to rebuild after the tornado hit that area earlier this week.

Homeowners in Garner are trying to rebuild after the tornado hit that area earlier this week.

Homeowners in Garner are trying to rebuild after the tornado hit that area earlier this week.

Homeowners in Garner are trying to rebuild after the tornado hit that area earlier this week.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Homeowners in Garner are trying to rebuild after the tornado hit that area earlier this week.

After a storm, especially one as destructive as a tornado, contractors from all over the region show up to help with the recovery. Unfortunately, some of those contractors may have a history of doing less than stellar work.

As homeowners assess what it's going to take to rebuild, the key is to do your research.

"It can be difficult to do that in cases of a storm as you're trying to get it fixed as quickly as possible, it's a really emotional time of lost items in your home, but it's really important to make sure you take your time," Meredith Radford with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolinas said.

Radford said to protect your home and money don't let any work start until your insurance has a chance to assess the damage. Also, get multiple estimates and get proof the company is licensed to do the job and insured if something goes wrong. Also, never let any work start on your home until you get everything in writing.

"Have a paper trail in case something goes wrong or they don't do the job the way you wanted them to," Radford said.

Other tips are to never pay in full, and instead get a payment plan. If you can pay with a credit card that adds even more protection.