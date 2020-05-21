Coronavirus

Garth Brooks Charlotte concert rescheduled for fall 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garth Brooks rescheduled his Charlotte concert again, pushing the date from June to October.

In March, the country music superstar announced he was moving his May 2 concert to June 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with mass gatherings in North Carolina still limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, Brooks rescheduled his tour for Oct. 10.

Brooks' upcoming concert marks the first time in more than 22 years that he will play the Queen City. The sold-out show is set to be the largest paid crowd in the history of the Bank of America stadium.

All tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored on Oct. 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcharlottencconcertlive musicgarth brookscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Durham won't open restaurants, salons, pools before June 1
NC reports first case of child inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19
Raleigh hairstylist questions safety of work despite Phase 2 reopening
VIDEO: Gov. Cooper explains why NC can't completely reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NCDHHS clarifies face covering requirements
VIDEO: Gov. Cooper explains why NC can't completely reopen
Bars excluded from Phase 2 reopening. When can they open?
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
This email scam claims to catch you watching porn
Franchise owner hosts special graduation ceremony for employees
Here's why your favorite restaurants might not reopen right away
Show More
Raleigh hairstylist questions safety of work despite Phase 2 reopening
Durham won't open restaurants, salons, pools before June 1
NC reports first case of child inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19
Blood banks have urgent need for donations from minorities
Helping Hand Mission getting word out to inform, protect against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News