Garth Brooks Charlotte concert rescheduled for fall 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garth Brooks rescheduled his Charlotte concert again, pushing the date from June to October.
In March, the country music superstar announced he was moving his May 2 concert to June 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with mass gatherings in North Carolina still limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, Brooks rescheduled his tour for Oct. 10.
Brooks' upcoming concert marks the first time in more than 22 years that he will play the Queen City. The sold-out show is set to be the largest paid crowd in the history of the Bank of America stadium.
All tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored on Oct. 10.
