Gas leak shuts down Raleigh intersection of Blue Ridge Road, Ed Drive

It's not known how long the streets will be closed as crews work to repair the leak.

It's not known how long the streets will be closed as crews work to repair the leak.

It's not known how long the streets will be closed as crews work to repair the leak.

It's not known how long the streets will be closed as crews work to repair the leak.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak has shut down a Raleigh intersection at Blue Ridge Road and Ed Drive.

This is near UNC Rex Hospital in the northwestern part of the city.

It could be several hours until the leak is repaired according to energy officials.

Dominion Energy says a third-party contractor hit the line earlier Monday morning.