Gas leak causes large house explosion in Pennsylvania

A 9,000 square foot home exploded in Gladwyne, Lower Merion Township.Chopper 6 HD was over the scene as crews combed through debris.The explosion happened just after 8 p.m. on the 600 block of Dodds Lane.After the blast, WPVI received calls from as far away as 20 miles away in South Jersey reporting a large boom and shaken houses.Authorities say the cause of the explosion was a gas leak.We're told no one was inside the home at the time of the explosion. No injuries have been reported.PECO crews are on the scene working to turn off the gas.