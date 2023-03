W. Franklin Street closed in Chapel Hill due to gas leak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area around West Franklin Street after a gas leak Saturday afternoon.

The department tweeted that W. Franklin Street is closed from Mallette Street to Church Street.

Drivers are being asked to take a detour along Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue.

Dominion Energy is working to repair the leak.

This is a breaking story.