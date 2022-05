RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are looking for relief at the pump, it looks like there is no end in sight.The state average climbed six cents overnight to a record $4.32 a gallon.In Raleigh you can expect to pay about $4.31.In Durham, it is about the same, prices average out to $4.30.And in Fayetteville prices are actually higher than the state average at $4.34 a gallon.