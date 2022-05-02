Gas prices rise again. How do we cope with that?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- You've seen the signs as you search for an acceptable price per gallon but in the end, you're reminded that resistance is futile. Gasoline and other fuels do cost more lately."It's been going from $3.60 to $3.80 to $3.90, almost four," car owner William Carmon said.It's noticeably higher than the prices seen as recently as a few weeks ago, and high enough to frustrate people like Carmon who depend on their cars to get around."I barely want to go to work," he said. "I barely even want to go to work, but I've got to.""My heart goes out to people that have to drive back and forth to work," said retiree Tom Stuckey. "At any kind of distance, that's a big chunk out of their paycheck."While Stuckey limits his travel as much as he can, he also feels the pinch when it's time to fill up. He said his pickup truck holds up twenty-six gallons and that lately it takes $100 to fill that tank.As prices continue to rise, making some adjustments to your usual routine could help you save money. Car travel is just one option for some people."I'm gonna have to ride a bus. Ride a bike, or take a Lyft," Carmon said.Several buses, municipal and regional, offer alternatives for commuting during specific hours. EVs, or electric vehicles like Teslas or Ford's Mustang Mach-E can be another option for those who can afford one."I drive like my mother drives. I'm like a little old lady, I'm not a teenager anymore. So, I don't fly up and down the road. I'm very happy driving safely and slowly," Stuckey said.That's a smart tactic if you have the discipline to maintain lower speeds. The potential difference in the amount you budget for buying gas could accumulate over time.