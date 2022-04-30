caught on camera

Caught on camera: Woman crashes car with infant inside, smashes vehicle with bat at gas station

Women involved met up for children's clothing swap, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows woman on gas station tirade crash with infant in back seat

DETROIT, Mich. -- A woman went on a tirade at a suburban Detroit gas station and it was all caught on video.

Video shows a woman in a white car driving wildly with an infant in the back seat and crashing into two cars. After the baby was retrieved, the female driver is seen taking out a baseball bat and smashing one of the cars.

Police said the incident started as a fight between two women who knew each other.

SEE ALSO | Burglar caught on video in apartment while residents sleep nearby: 'It shook me to the core'

"With a baby in the car I just can't believe," said Kim Lulow, the owner of car wrecked during the incident.

Police say the women met up at the station to engage in a children's clothing swap. It's unclear what started the fight.

The driver of the car is facing multiple charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigancar crashchildrenclothingcaught on videosurveillancesurveillance camerachild in carpolicecaught on camerachild endangermentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
TOP STORIES
Woman loses $2,200 in tricky landlord scam
Wake County commissioners push for a 132% raise for themselves
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at MLK park in Rocky Mount
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Homeowners fed up with paying $600 a month for internet
Carolina Panthers select QB Corral in third round
Show More
1 killed in crash that shut down I-40 East in Durham for hours
Menthol cigarette ban proposal could further lower smoking rates
'Like a movie': NC State's Ekwonu thrilled to be a Carolina Panther
Neighbor calls police on 5-year-old's birthday party
Raleigh's job market ranked as one of the hottest in the country
More TOP STORIES News