Gov. Cooper says Gaston County order about businesses reopening is creating 'confusion'

The Gaston County Commission issued a statement Wednesday that the county doesn't need to be subjected to what it describes as a one-size-fits-all statewide stay-home order to fight COVID-19.
Dr. Cohen comments on Gaston County Commission order:
Wake County allows stay-at-home order to expire, loosening restrictions to allow gatherings of 10 people
Cooper responded with the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
"This order's only effect is to create confusion during a public health emergency, which is dangerous. The Gaston County order itself says that the statewide Stay At Home order remains in effect, and state leaders urge people to continue following it."
Cooper's stay-home order remains in effect through May 8 and will be followed by a multi-phased plan to ease restrictions on businesses.
The document posted online wasn't signed. The Gaston Gazette reports that Commission Chairman Tracy Philbeck said he planned to sign it.