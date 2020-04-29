Society

Gov. Cooper says Gaston County order about businesses reopening is creating 'confusion'

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Governor Roy Cooper is responding to a North Carolina county that has prepared a symbolic order declaring support for reopening businesses while acknowledging its residents are still subject to the governor's stay-home order.

The Gaston County Commission issued a statement Wednesday that the county doesn't need to be subjected to what it describes as a one-size-fits-all statewide stay-home order to fight COVID-19.

Wake County allows stay-at-home order to expire, loosening restrictions to allow gatherings of 10 people

Cooper responded with the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"This order's only effect is to create confusion during a public health emergency, which is dangerous. The Gaston County order itself says that the statewide Stay At Home order remains in effect, and state leaders urge people to continue following it."

Cooper's stay-home order remains in effect through May 8 and will be followed by a multi-phased plan to ease restrictions on businesses.

The document posted online wasn't signed. The Gaston Gazette reports that Commission Chairman Tracy Philbeck said he planned to sign it.
