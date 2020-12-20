NC State Wolfpack

NC State football to take on Kentucky at TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State's football is heading to the Sunshine State to play against the Kentucky Wildcats at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville at the start of the New Year.

This marks the second time in three years that the Wolfpack would be playing in the Gator Bowl. The invitation also marks the eighth in David Doeren's 10-year career as head coach for the Wolfpack and his sixth in his eight seasons with the Wolfpack. This year, the football team finished the season with eight regular-season wins and set a record with seven ACC victories.

"We are excited for the chance to return to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," said Doeren, who ranks second in school history with 55 victories. "This is a great reward for our players at the end of what has been a very unique season."


You can catch NC State's game against Kentucky at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, Jan. 2 at noon on ESPN.

For a full list of college football bowl season, check here.

For those interested, it's best to purchase your tickets ahead of the game, the NC State sports department says there is limited stadium capacity and team allotments.
