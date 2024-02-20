Durham adopts Gaza ceasefire resolution after lengthy city council meeting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham is now one of just 70 cities across the country, including Carrboro, to adopt a Gaza ceasefire resolution.

After a five-hour meeting last night, the Durham City Council passed a resolution in a 5-2 vote just before 1 a.m.

Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams and Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton voted against the resolution.

Many people in our communities have been fighting to adopt a ceasefire resolution. However, many have opposed it.

This city council meeting is a stark difference from Raleigh's City Council meeting about a Gaza ceasefire resolution.

On Tuesday, an unruly crowd calling for a resolution forced the Raleigh city council to end its meeting early.

Nearly 200 people filled the chambers at Raleigh City Council for the public comment meeting. Despite over 130 people signing up to speak, the crowd erupted in chants after the 26th speaker.

The crowd was not willing to stop. This forced the council to take a recess.