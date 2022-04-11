'I'm so happy to be here': General Hospital fans treated with meet and greet with the stars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fans of the ABC daytime drama General Hospital were treated with a chance to meet some of their favorite stars.Six cast members were in Raleigh Saturday taking photos and signing autographs with fans. ABC11 caught up with some of those stars and got an inside look at what was going on in Port Charles."I'm so happy to be here," Eden McKoy said. "I was super happy with the writers and super happy with the decision to do this story"18-year-old McKoy plays Josselyn Jax. Her character is currently facing harassment and cyber bullying after she and her on screen boyfriend, Cameron Webber played by William Lipton, were secretly taped in an intimate situation."I think often times a storyline like this is so hard to do, but it's so rewarding," McKoy said.While most people agree that life in a daytime drama doesn't compare to the real world, McKoy says with social media, it could and does happen to anyone."For my character, who I feel is very confident and very put together, to see something happen to her that was everything but that... I got my first real opportunity to play scared, humiliated and really don't know what's going to happen in your life," McKoy added.Lipton says the storyline has given his character the opportunity to show how people should support their friends in times of crisis."What's so super true to Cameron's character is that he's so caring and concerned about other people so throughout this process, he's putting aside his own discomforts to make sure his girlfriend is okay," Lipton said.Both McKoy and Lipton say that there is a double standard for this situation, and credit the writers for bringing that to the forefront."He's being the best boyfriend he can, and Joss is being the best girlfriend she can, there's no avoiding the conflict there. So. I think they did a really good job showing the difference, while still having them be a unit together,"