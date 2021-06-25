George Floyd

Exclusive: In Raleigh, George Floyd's uncle in reacts to Chauvin sentencing

By
George Floyd's uncle in Raleigh reacts to sentence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 was the only media in the room as George Floyd's uncle, Roger, heard Derek Chauvin's 22-year sentence announced on live television from an office in Raleigh.

"I had 25 years on the brain so 22 years, knowing what I know about the judicial system in that sometimes it's not favorable, what you might think, but I would accept that as a compromise, 22 years," said Roger Floyd, who lives in Raleigh. "That's showing that he is being punished for what he did do, and so I think I'm OK with that."

Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.

"I don't feel it's a slap on the wrist," Roger Floyd said of the sentence. "I think that it does send a message. Like I said, from what we've known in the past, how it takes place, this is really pretty significant, 22 years."

Roger Floyd nodded his head when the judge acknowledged his family's pain.

"(Chauvin) will have many, many years to think about the egregious crime that he committed and the devastation that our family has experienced over and over this last year plus," Floyd said.

Floyd is among those working on opening a George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh. A nonprofit has been set up.
