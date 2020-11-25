George Floyd

George Floyd's family plans to create memorial center in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of George Floyd is hoping to open a brick and mortar memorial center in his honor in Raleigh.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked protests across the country.

"We were in a state of just confusion having lost a nephew at that point, heartbroken and just dealing with it one day at a time. But of course as time has passed on, we have come to accept God's will and that he truly has become a sacrifice or is a sacrifice and we know that his dying will not be in vain," Roger Floyd said.



Roger, George's uncle, lives in Raleigh. That's where he's spearheading a movement to create a memorial for his nephew.

"The focus is going to be basically on education, scholarships, funding -- those types of things -- electronic learning emphasis, wellness, bringing about urbanistic art," Roger said. "We want to establish a location within the center where we can have permanent art as well as temporary art that's constantly moving to tell the story about what we want to portray in the center."
EMBED More News Videos




The center is expected to cost millions of dollars. Roger said they are accepting donations and pursuing grants to make it happen.

He hopes to have the center finished in the next 24-36 months.

You can learn more about the plans for the center here.

George Floyd's sister, Bridgett, also started the George Floyd Memorial Foundation in his name. The foundation works to provide community upliftment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighstatuegeorge floydcommunityrace in americamemorial
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Pope Francis' book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
George Floyd's sister launches foundation in honor of brother
Prosecutors want 2017 teen's arrest in George Floyd death trial
NC Sheriffs' Association release recommendations for law enforcement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC hits another record number of hospitalizations
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
2 teens arrested in string of violent carjackings
Firefighters battle blaze at century-old Clayton home
Wilson to build Miracle Field in honor of Cannon Hinnant
Durham doctor accused of sexual misconduct with patient
Show More
Bicycle Man bike giveaway postponed until spring
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Raleigh 'salon of the future' carries new hairstyling experience
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
More TOP STORIES News