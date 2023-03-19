Recall issued for certain Gerber infant formulas

Those batches could contain a bacteria that can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages and can be very serious in infants.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There has been a voluntary recall on certain infant formula.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it is cautioning families about infant formula recalled by Perrigo for potentially containing a bacteria that can lead to illness in infants.

On Friday, Perrigo issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula.

Those batches could contain the bacteria Cronobacter. These bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages and can be very serious in infants.

The recalled product was manufactured at Perrigo's Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility.

The first symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants are usually a fever, accompanied by poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy. If your child is experiencing these symptoms, you should notify your child's medical provider and seek medical care for your child immediately, NCDHHS said.

No infections linked to this recall have been identified in North Carolina to date.

Consumers who purchased the product after March 5, should check their formula's Lot Codes and "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package.

No other lot codes are impacted by this recall. Any consumers who purchased product with matching codes should discontinue use and return the product to the store for replacement.

Gerber Good Start SoothePro 12.4 oz:

300357651Z - USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z - USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z - USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z - USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z - USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z - USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z - USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z - USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z - USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SoothePro 30.6 oz:

301357652Z - USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z - USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z - USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good Start SoothePro 19.4 oz:

301557652Z - USE BY 16JUL2024

If your product is affected by the recall, do not use it. Parents and caregivers can also contact the Gerber Parent Resource Center at (800) 777-7690 to learn more, as well as to request refunds for affected products.

If you are a participant in the North Carolina Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) with formula affected by the recall, you can return the product to the local WIC agency or to the place of purchase.