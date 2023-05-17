Arrest made in April shooting death of Cumberland County teen

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is in custody and another is still sought in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Hope Mills.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Jocephus Jones III, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victoria Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot and killed just before midnight on April 17 in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive in Hope Mills.

Jocephus Jones III Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Jones was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

The Fayetteville Police Department took him into custody.

The sheriff's office is still looking for 22-year-old Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, of Hope Mills, in connection with the shooting. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Another person who was shot was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Anyone who has information regarding this case or on the whereabouts of Blandshaw is asked to please call 911, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. McLeod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.