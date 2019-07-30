Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: How the gunman entered the festival

GILROY, Calif. -- The shooter in Sunday night's Gilroy Garlic Festival incident lived only a mile and a half away from where the festival was held. While it's unknown how he got to the venue it takes only about five minutes by car, or half an hour to walk because of heavy woods nearby.

RELATED: Santino William Legan: What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect

Christmas Hill Park, where the festival is held each year, is set on about 50 square acres with numerous trails and picnic areas.

While details are still coming in on the exact location where the gunman entered the park, Gilroy Police say he circumvented security by cutting a hole in a chain-link fence that borders a creek that runs partially along the perimeter of the park.

RELATED: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Arrest in hoax made as police search suspect's car, home

The shooting happened at around 5:45 on Sunday evening near the Vineyard Stage where the band Tinman was playing their encore. Various members recalled the terror of hearing "20" or more shots being fired and the chaos of hiding under the stage with crew and people from the audience.

Gilroy Police have been commended for their quick response time, taking down the shooter within just one minute.

As indicated by a festival map the area where police were headquartered on festival grounds was not far from the music stage.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Cary mom helps convince BOE to reconsider vote on voting machines
Village Christian cancels football season, leaving parents, players frustrated
Cooper signs bill letting distilleries sell alcohol on site
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
Downtown Fayetteville storefronts sprayed with crude images, profanity
Show More
Man rips sunroof off car stuck in traffic, goes on attack
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Missile launcher found in service member's carry-on: TSA
18-year-old cyclist crashes, dies on Raleigh greenway
More TOP STORIES News