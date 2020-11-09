Food & Drink

Win $2,500 in Bailey's gingerbread house competition

Brush off your baking skills for a chance to win $2,500.

Bailey's Fine Jewelry is holding a gingerbread house competition this holiday season.

Starting Nov. 9 and running through Dec. 7, you can submit pictures of your gingerbread creation. Those pictures will all be judged virtually.

Fifteen finalists will be selected (five in Raleigh, five in Rocky Mount, and five in Greenville). Those top 15 finalists will bring their creations to their local Bailey's to be judged by an in-person panel.

SEE ALSO: Apex woman's Freddy Krueger gingerbread creation wins $25K on Food Network

All 15 finalists will receive gift cards, but the top three will receive $2,500, $500, and $250.

The gingerbread entries can be as creative as the bakers desire, however each one should have at least one Bailey's-themed element in the design.

Fully entry rules can be found here.

SEE ALSO: ABC11's Barbara Gibbs excels as baker when she's not anchoring the news
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncholidaycookingbaking
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
Fresh off election victory, Biden turns to COVID-19 response
COVID-19 LATEST: WCPSS middle school students return to class
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Does weather affect the spread of the COVID-19 outside?
California dad builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
Why your credit score could drop without you missing any payments
Show More
Tropical Storm Eta is 12th named storm to hit US
Female Eagle Scout inspired to see woman become vice president
Durham trailblazer 'Skeepie' Scarborough dead at 83
Helicopter crashes near NC Highway Patrol training center
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month this November
More TOP STORIES News