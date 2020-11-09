Brush off your baking skills for a chance to win $2,500.
Bailey's Fine Jewelry is holding a gingerbread house competition this holiday season.
Starting Nov. 9 and running through Dec. 7, you can submit pictures of your gingerbread creation. Those pictures will all be judged virtually.
Fifteen finalists will be selected (five in Raleigh, five in Rocky Mount, and five in Greenville). Those top 15 finalists will bring their creations to their local Bailey's to be judged by an in-person panel.
SEE ALSO: Apex woman's Freddy Krueger gingerbread creation wins $25K on Food Network
All 15 finalists will receive gift cards, but the top three will receive $2,500, $500, and $250.
The gingerbread entries can be as creative as the bakers desire, however each one should have at least one Bailey's-themed element in the design.
Fully entry rules can be found here.
SEE ALSO: ABC11's Barbara Gibbs excels as baker when she's not anchoring the news
Win $2,500 in Bailey's gingerbread house competition
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More