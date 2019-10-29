Apex woman's Freddy Krueger gingerbread cake wins $25K on Food Network

Meghan Morris put together the winning Freddy Krueger gingerbread cake, winning herself $25,000 and a feature in Food Network magazine!
Morris has competed in the Omni Grove Park Inn's National Gingerbread House Competition since she was a teenager.
This is it! We’re down to the final precious hours in the kitchen! #GingerbreadShowdown pic.twitter.com/18zqlAFkkG— Food Network (@FoodNetwork) October 28, 2019
During one episode of Food Network's Haunted Gingerbread Showdown, Morris cut her finger. She had to get medical assistance and keep pushing ahead with her creation.
She advanced to the finals of the competition, which aired Oct. 27. Her Nightmare on Elm Street gingerbread cake wowed the judges and made her the winner.
The final pieces are ready and they are 🔥🔥!! Which one deserves to win it all?? #GingerbreadShowdown pic.twitter.com/EJviV221AC— Food Network (@FoodNetwork) October 28, 2019
Cary's Grier Rubeling also competed in the televised competition.