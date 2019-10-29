Food & Drink

Apex woman's Freddy Krueger gingerbread cake wins $25K on Food Network

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An Apex woman won Food Network's Haunted Gingerbread Showdown.

Meghan Morris put together the winning Freddy Krueger gingerbread cake, winning herself $25,000 and a feature in Food Network magazine!

Morris has competed in the Omni Grove Park Inn's National Gingerbread House Competition since she was a teenager.



During one episode of Food Network's Haunted Gingerbread Showdown, Morris cut her finger. She had to get medical assistance and keep pushing ahead with her creation.

She advanced to the finals of the competition, which aired Oct. 27. Her Nightmare on Elm Street gingerbread cake wowed the judges and made her the winner.



Cary's Grier Rubeling also competed in the televised competition.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodcake
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 1 killed in Durham from separate drive-by shootings
12-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
Customer threatens to give Durham store employee HIV
Kincade Fire wedding photo goes viral
Fayetteville woman sends message to thief who stole from her home
Unexplained sounds at Raleigh Theatre spark haunted rumors
Police say smokable hemp complicates their job, ban passed
Show More
Warrant: Raleigh mother charged, failed to report serious injuries to infant
Raleigh mom arrested in front of child after refusing to comply with trooper's request
Man robbed of $20K in jewelry near Streets at Southpoint
North Carolina judges throw out current congressional map
Troubleshooter helps Wake Forest veteran get six-figure disability claim
More TOP STORIES News