Girl reportedly bitten by shark while swimming near Myrtle Beach pier

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl injured in shark attack at Myrtle Beach (Cristy Torres via Storyful)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) --
A girl swimming near a pier at Myrtle Beach was injured in an apparent shark attack.

The attack happened Monday near pier 14.

A viral Facebook video, posted by Cristy Torres, shows the girl being treated for a bite wound on her leg.



The video has been viewed more than 3 million times.

Torres said she ran over to where the girl had come out of the ocean with her family, which is when she began filming.

The girl was immediately attended to by lifeguards and had the wound wrapped.

"I glanced (in the water) real fast, I saw a tip of a fin," Torres said. "I couldn't tell if it was big or small."

The unidentified girl was taken to an area hospital for local treatment.

A blacktip reef shark was filmed swimming on June 5 in the same location where the girl was apparently bitten on Monday.

Shark spotted in Myrtle Beach
Beachgoers near the Myrtle Beach State Park pier were asked to clear the water on Tuesday when a Blacktip shark was spotted swimming close to shore.


Experts advise against swimming near piers.

ABC News and Stroyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sharksshark attackbeachesSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News