Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh closed due to suspected water main break

Inbound Glenwood Avenue at Blue Ridge Road is flooded. You can take Six Forks to 440 or Creedmoor Road to Edwards Mill. #abc11 #traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) November 16, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Inbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue at Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh are closed because of standing water on Monday morning.The impacted area is close to Crabtree Valley Mall. The flooding is due to a suspected water main break. Major traffic delays persisted as of 8 a.m. when ABC11 crews got to the scene.The mall and the surrounding area are often impacted by flooding from Crabtree Creek after heavy rains.