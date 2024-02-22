GoDurham bus drivers concerned about their safety, will address Durham City Council

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of GoDurham drivers are rallying together to demand Durham City Council address the violence happening on city buses and near bus stops.

They want the city council to work with the police chief and district attorney to step up prosecution for violence that impacts bus passengers and drivers.

Last July, a Raleigh man was shot and killed at a bus stop near the Wellons Village Shopping Center in Durham.

According to the press release, last November, someone sprayed a GoDurham bus with bullets. No arrest has been made.

This incident left several holes in the bus' windows and a hole in a window frame on the side of the bus.

"Luckily, none of those bullets struck anyone on the bus, but the passengers and the driver of that bus must carry the terror of those moments with them for the rest of their lives," Sara Maxwell, a GoDurham bus driver, said.

The drivers plan to address the city council later today at 1 p.m. during its work session.