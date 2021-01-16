double shooting

2 injured in double-shooting in Cumberland County, deputies say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital on Friday night following a double-shooting in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff's office.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to the incident along the 200 block of Angel Drive in the Golden Creek mobile home park off of Gillespie Street.

An ABC11 breaking news crew on scene said the shooting resulted in an SUV striking a mailbox, a fence and a mobile home.

The driver, an 18-year-old man had been shot in the arm while the passenger, an 18-year-old woman had been shot in the chest.

Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

This is the second double shooting in Cumberland County, the first leaving one person dead and another injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.
