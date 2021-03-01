golden globe awards

Golden Globes fashion: Stars shine for red-carpetless award show

1 / 16

Angela Bassett in Dolce and Gabbana
Jennifer Austin
LOS ANGELES -- The Golden Globes red carpet is in full swing -- sort of! From the stars' homes to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, to New York's Rainbow Room and more, celebrities are lighting up the fashion runway.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no parade of stars down the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Nominees are posing for the awards show virtually, from the comfort of their own homes.

Oscar de la Renta is a big hit on the remote red carpet with actresses Amanda Seyfriend, Kaley Cuoco and Jane Levy rocking gowns from the renowned designer. "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" actress and singer Andra Day is a vision in white with her Chanel number.

More fashion highlights in the media player above.

EMBED More News Videos

The organization that hosts the Golden Globes is under fire for lacking inclusion and diversity in the award show.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentred carpet fashionaward showstelevisionmovie newsgolden globe awardsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
2021 Golden Globes: What to expect
Golden Globes org says it will recruit Black members after outcry
How Golden Globes team preps for award show during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County to receive 5,200 doses of J&J vaccine
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Raleigh man takes part in Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial
Trump tells CPAC crowd 'the incredible journey' is 'far from being over'
One person killed in mobile home shooting in Sampson County
3 cops injured in possible explosion after call to search vacant home: Police
WEATHER: Rain, Not As Warm Tomorrow
Show More
Massive fraud in unemployment system raises alarms
FDA advisers sign off on J&J vaccine: Here's what happens next
Boxcar Raleigh, Durham locations reopen after year-long shutdown
Woman dragged after attempting to dance next to car
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News