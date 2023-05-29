Family Dollar clerk killed during robbery in Goldsboro; 2 arrested, charged: Police

Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after shooting and killing a cashier at a store in Goldsboro.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Family Dollar employee died after being shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon and two men are facing charges, according to Goldsboro police.

Police said officers responded to calls about an armed robbery and a person shot just after 3 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Wayne Memorial Drive. When officers arrived they found Alexander Thomas, 46, behind a register with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Suspects Aaron Coppedge, 24, and Yiheim Quishown Fryar, 20, were found not too far from the store and taken into custody, a news release from the police department says.

Fryar and Coppedge are each charged with one count of armed robbery and an open count of murder. They are being held at the Wayne County Detention Center without a bond.

The case is still under investigation, Goldsboro police said.

