Goldsboro teen had weapons of mass destruction, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro teen is facing charges of felony possession of weapons of mass destruction, police said Tuesday.

The discovery of the weapons came after officers from Goldsboro Police Department's Housing Unit, Special Enforcement Unit, and Gang Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of Day Circle in reference to an occupant possessing Glock "auto-sears."

Police said an "auto-sear" is a device that allows semi-automatic handguns to become fully automatic. Officers found two "auto-sears" inside the residence.

Officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody.

Police said they will file juvenile petitions for two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction through juvenile court at a later date.

The teen was released to the custody of his mother.