Raleigh Police Chief touts decrease in crime numbers in conversation with ABC11

Anchors Lauren Johnson and Steve Daniels sat down with the chief for a conversation about many different topics.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A citizens group called Raleigh Police Department Foundation has a number of events planned to show support for our officers during National Police Week.

All week churches in Raleigh are taking lunch to police substations.

On Tuesday, Bay Leaf Baptist Church in southeast Raleigh had lunch with officers who patrol their neighborhoods.

Officers told ABC11 it's a chance for the community to meet the people behind the badge and a way for the officers to understand concerns in the community.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin presented a proclamation to Raleigh Police Department at the State Capitol.

Police Chief Estella Patterson was there, along with Brenda Gibson, the chair of the police foundation.

The event also honored fallen RPD officers, who died in the line of duty.

"Unprecedented. We haven't had something like that happen here in the Capital City. That was tremendous for the mayor really just to take time out of her day to acknowledge and recognize our police foundation or officers and also honoring police. That was a special treat for us. I think when our officers see this kind of support, it encourages them in the work that they're doing. It's a tough job, but to know that you got community support is a wonderful thing," said Patterson during a conversation at the ABC11 studio.

Lauren Johnson and Steve Daniels sat down with the chief for a conversation about many different topics.

She said RPD is proud of new crime numbers, showing a more than 50% decrease in homicides year over year.

"I think that comes from intentionality. We've been very intentional about focusing on problem locations and problem offenders, really honing in on who is causing the most problems in our communities. It's, you know, it's disheartening for me when I get a call or when I get a community member saying I'm hearing shots being fired in my neighborhood, and I don't see any officers we know we have to impact that. And I feel we are making those strides," she said.

National Police Week runs through Saturday.