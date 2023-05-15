Raleigh Police Department honoring officers during special ceremony

It kicks off National Police Week which pays tribute to officers for their service and sacrifice.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is holding a special ceremony to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

It kicks off National Police Week which pays tribute to officers for their service and sacrifice.

23 officers and deputies will be remembered today.

That includes Wake County deputy Ned Byrd who was shot and killed in the line of duty back in August and also Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the Raleigh mass shooting in October.

There are also other tributes during the week.

Across Raleigh buildings are lit blue to honor fallen officers.

ABC11 Neighborhood Crime & Safety Tracker

And Governor Cooper has ordered flags fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today.

Monday's memorial ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.