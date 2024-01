Body found in water near shopping center in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating after a body was found Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls about a person in a body of water in the 1200 block of Sunburst Drive just before 10:30 a.m. When emergency officials arrived they found a body in the water.

Police said the person's identity and cause of death are unknown.

No more information has been released.

