Goldsboro mall and school on lockdown due to shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Berkeley Mall and Greenwood School in Goldsboro are on lockdown due to a shooting.

No one was hurt and two people are in custody, according to police.

Investigators have not released where the shooting took place or who is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.