Driver charged in death of a pedestrian in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is facing charges in the death of a pedestrian who was hit.

The Raleigh Police Department said the accident happened around 2:44 a.m., when the driver was traveling northbound on Hammond Road, approaching the I-40 underpass. Investigators said the person hit was sitting in the far-left lane facing eastbound on Hammond Road when they were hit.

Police say the driver failed to reduce speed and struck the pedestrian who later died.

The driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Police haven't released the name of the person killed or the driver involved.

