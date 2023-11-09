Shots fired inside Goldsboro Dollar Tree after altercation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police are investigating after shots were fired inside a Dollar Tree next to a Walmart Supercenter.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were called to the store at 916 N. Spence Ave. in response to multiple 9-1-1 calls about shots fired inside the business.

Investigators determined that a store employee and customers got into an altercation.

Two shots were fired inside the store, police said.

No one was struck by the bullets, and there were only minor injuries from the altercation.

The incident remains under active investigation.