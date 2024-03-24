Man killed in Goldsboro hit-and-run

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead Sunday after a hit-and-run crash in Goldsboro.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to calls about a welfare check in the 3100 block of Central Heights Road at 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found Mauricio Gomes, 45, near the roadway from an apparent traffic crash.

Gomes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

