Heavy police presence in Raleigh neighborhood, search for armed suspect

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a large police presence in the 2500 block of Green Castle Court.

Raleigh Police Department is searching for an armed subject.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside and report suspicious activity.