Goldsboro man charged with murder in death of his mother

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man is charged with murder in the death of his mother.

Police said they found Towanda Jones, 53, and DeCarlos Jones at a home in 200 block of Rosewood Avenue about 8 a.m. Thursday while responding to a welfare check.


They said Towanda was dead and DeCarlos Jones, 31, had injuries consistent with being self-inflicted.

EMS workers were called in and began life saving measures on DeCarlos Jones. He was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment.

He is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.

Police have not released a motive for the murder nor released the manner of death.


Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

